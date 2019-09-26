Woman and boy injured at Livingston v Rangers game after smoke bombs, bangers and flares set off

A young woman and teenage boy were injured after smoke bombs, bangers and flares were set off during Wednesday night's Betfred League Cup match between Livingston and Rangers.

Medics treated the 26-year-old woman for minor leg injury while the 13-year-old boy needed treatment to his eyes - neither were taken to hospital.

Police are now appealing for information after the pyrotechnics were set off in the away section of the Tony Macaroni Arena during the quarter final match.

Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell, the officer in charge of the policing operation for the match, said: "Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous. The injuries sustained by the woman and boy caused by the devices, and the consequences, could have had been so much worse.

"Once again it is extremely disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warnings about the risk pyrotechnics bring, a small minority continue to smuggle them into matches.

"The vast majority of those who attended the match were well -behaved and enjoyed the game. However, following the actions of a small group of their fellow supporters, two people were injured. It is only down to luck that their injuries were minor. If this continues it can only be a matter of time before someone is injured more seriously.

"One of my officers was also struck by a coin thrown from the same group of supporters . This is also unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We have a retrospective investigation ongoing and are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible. I can confirm that we are following a positive line of enquiry.

"I urge anyone at the game who witnessed the use of these pyrotechnics and can assist in our enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2394 of 25 September 2019.

"We will deal with all those responsible in a robust manner including seeking football banning orders through the courts."