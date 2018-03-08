Woman assaulted and robbed after alighting bus in Edinburgh

A WOMAN’S handbag was snatched from her grasp after getting off a bus in the Capital.

Police are appealing for information after the assault and robbery at around 7.40pm on Monday in Restalrig Road South.

A 54-year-old woman alighted a number 19 LRT bus on Marionville Road and was walking past Thomson’s garage when someone grabbed her handbag.

After a struggle, the victim was knocked to the ground before the suspect made off with the bag containing various personal items.

Inquiries are continuing and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Andy Cory from the violence reduction unit, said: “Because of the speed at which this incident occurred the woman did not get a good luck at the suspect to confirm gender. However, she believes the individual was between 5ft 4ins and 5f6 6ins tall, skinny build with a skinny build and wearing white trainers, dark trousers, a dark coloured gilet with furry hood and a black scarf over their face.

“Anyone who was in Restalrig Road South on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Violence Reduction Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3418 of the 5th March. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.