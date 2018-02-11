Woman assaulted during early morning house break in Currie

TWO men broke into an Edinburgh home and assaulted a woman before stealing jewellery and cash.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a robbery at a residential address in the Dolphin Road area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men forced entry to the property at around 1:30am.

The woman who was assaulted was treated for minor injuries at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, who is leading the investigation, said: “This incident has understandably been very traumatic for the couple and we are supporting them at this difficult time

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and would urge anyone who has information to come forward.

“Two men we would like to speak to were wearing dark clothing and were believed to be travelling in a small silver car.

“We would also ask that anyone with private CCTV reviews their footage and contacts us if they believe they have footage that could be of assistance to our enquiries. Officers will remain in the area over the next few days to carry out enquiries and anyone with concerns can speak to them.