A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. Officers were alerted to an incident at a property in Chris Paterson Place in Galashiels, at around 6pm on Friday, February 17, said police. They discovered an injured man inside the house. The man, 40, was taken to hospital in the Scottish Borders, police said, however, he was pronounced dead soon after.

Officers arrested and charged a 37-year-old woman in connection with his death. She is due to appear at court on Monday, February 20. Police have said there is no risk to the wider community following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of an injured man at a property on Chris Paterson Place in Galashiels around 6pm on Friday, 17 February. The 40-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

