Woman charged with being 6 times over drink drive limit on Edinburgh road

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with drink driving in Edinburgh following a report of a car being driven erratically on a busy road this morning.

Police said they took a breath test following the incident - at about 9am on the A90 in the Cramond area - which showed the driver was over six times the legal limit.

Police have arrested and charged the woman with drink driving

The woman is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Inspector Roger Park, of the road policing unit in Edinburgh, said: “In this incident, the breath test showed a reading of over six times the legal limit. Fortunately no one was injured.

“Drinking and driving can kill. I cannot emphasise enough that if you get behind the wheel you should not consume alcohol.

“At this time of the year when the party season is in full swing, I would also like to remind drivers that if you have been out the night before, you could still be over the limit the next morning.

“We have dedicated resources on patrol during the festive period to discourage anyone thinking about drinking and driving. Please plan ahead and if you want to have an alcoholic drink then, quite simply, do not drive.

“Anyone who sees a vehicle being driven erratically should contact Police Scotland on 101, or dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

