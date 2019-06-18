Woman dies after falling from height onto Cowgate

Have your say

A woman has died after falling from height onto the Cowgate this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, near George IV Bridge, at about 9:40am.

The road has been taped off.

The Cowgate has been closed to traffic and pedestrians as a result.

Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that, due to the road closure, there are queues on Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, Guthrie Street and Grassmarket.

It comes just days after a man died after falling from height onto East Market Street.

It is believed the man had fallen from the balcony at the top of the Scotsman Steps.

Police taped off the street on either side of North Bridge, with several police cars and and ambulance attending.