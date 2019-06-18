Woman falls from height onto Edinburgh street

Have your say

Police and paramedics have been called after a woman fell from height onto an Edinburgh street this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the Cowgate, near George IV Bridge, at about 9:40am.

The spokeswoman said the Cowgate is likely to be closed off to traffic and pedestrians for a while.

One witness told the Evening News that some men had intervened and had attempted to stop the woman from jumping by holding her but were unsuccessful.

Police were unable to provide details of the woman's condition at this stage.

Police and paramedics are in attendance. Pic: Police Scotland

Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that, due to the Cowgate closure, there are queues on Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, Guthrie Street and Grassmarket.

It comes just days after a man died after falling from height onto East Market Street.

It is believed the man had fallen from the balcony at the top of the Scotsman Steps.

Police taped off the street on either side of North Bridge, with several police cars and and ambulance attending.