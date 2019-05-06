Woman found dead at house in Whitburn while another woman in critical condition

A woman has died and another has been taken to hospital seriously ill after police were called to a house in Whitburn.

Police were called to an address in the Allan Road area of Whitburn at around 5.35pm on Sunday 5 May.

A 49-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second woman, aged 59, was found seriously ill and was taken to St John’s Hospital. She remains in a critical condition.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police and emergency services were called to an address in the Allan Road area of Whitburn at around 5.35pm on Sunday 5 May following a report of concern for the occupants.

"A 49-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"A second woman, aged 59, was found seriously ill and was taken to St John’s Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service where she remains in a critical condition.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."