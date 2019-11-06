Woman grabbed from behind and threatened with weapon in Whitburn robbery

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Whitburn in which a woman was threatened with a weapon.

The incident happened around 6.45pm on Friday 1 November, in the East Main Street area of the town.

A 40-year-old woman was grabbed from behind by a man and threatened with a weapon. The man stole a low two-figure sum of cash before running in the direction of Brucefield Church.

He is described as being white, 5ft 9 with a slim build and speaking with a local accent. He was wearing a black hooded top, pulled tight covering his face, black bottoms, gloves and trainers.

Detective Constable Marc Lunn, of Livingston CID, said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area. We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything to come forward, as well as anyone with information which may help us in our enquiries.”