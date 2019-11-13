Woman in her 80s hospitalised after being rescued from Water of Leith

Police said they received a report of the woman falling into the freezing cold water, by The Shore, at about 1:35pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.40pm today to an incident in which a person had fallen into the canal at The Shore, Leith.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene and a female patient in her 80s was taken to the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh."

The scene earlier this afternoon at The Shore. Pic: Iain Kay

A picture posted on social media by Iain Kay shows three police cars and two ambulance vehicles at the scene.