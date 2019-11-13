Woman in her 80s hospitalised after being rescued from Water of Leith
A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital today after being pulled from the Water of Leith.
Police said they received a report of the woman falling into the freezing cold water, by The Shore, at about 1:35pm.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.40pm today to an incident in which a person had fallen into the canal at The Shore, Leith.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene and a female patient in her 80s was taken to the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh."
A picture posted on social media by Iain Kay shows three police cars and two ambulance vehicles at the scene.
Mr Kay said he spoke to officers at the scene and was told the woman should be okay but her current condition is not known.