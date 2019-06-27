Woman in critical condition after being found with 'significant burns' in Bathgate car fire

Have your say

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after being found in a burning car next to a man in Bathgate.

Police were called to the car blaze near to Drumcross Farm in Bathgate at 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 25.

A 47-year-old woman was found inside the car with 'significant burns' to her body and an injury to her head.

A 47-year-old man was also found inside the car with burns to his body, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 25 to reports of a car alight near to Drumcross Farm.

"On arrival, a 47-year-old woman was found with significant burns to her body and an injury to her head.

"A 47-year-old man was also found in the car with burns to the body.

"Both were taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where they continue to be treated.

"The woman is in a critical condition while the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

"Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing."