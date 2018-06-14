Woman in her 60’s ‘dragged along the ground’ in Leith handbag robbery

A woman in her 60’s was dragged along the ground by a thief who robbed her on a Leith street.

The incident took place around 5:30pm on Bangor Road on Wednesday June 13.

The woman was walking along Bangor Road and was approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed her arm and began to wrestle her pink and purple Ness handbag from her arm.

In the struggle, she fell and was dragged a short distance before he got the bag from her and ran off in the direction of The Quilts and Ferry Road.

As a result, she suffered minor injuries to her leg and arm.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the robbery to please get in contact. They are particularly keen to speak to a female cyclist who stopped to help the woman and a group of young males who saw the suspect run away with the bag.

The suspect is described as being male, in his mid-20’s, 6ft tall, of medium build with broad shoulders and clean shaven. He spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lumsden of Gayfield Square CID said: “Thankfully the woman was not seriously injured but this was a disturbing and violent attack on a woman in broad daylight.

“We are keen to trace the individual responsible and would ask anyone who witnessed the robbery to please get in contact with us.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from the female cyclist who stopped to help her and a group of young males who were also in the area when it happened.”

Anyone who has information that can assist officers is asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 3035 of 13th June or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.