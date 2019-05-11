Woman left out of pocket after vandals smash her car up in Granton

An Edinburgh woman has been left out of pocket after vandals smashed up her car outside the gym she frequents.

Kelley Davis, 26, parked her car near to Edinburgh Waterfront, West Granton at around 8.30 on Friday evening where she has a membership with Pure Gym.

But when Kelley returned to her vehicle around an hour and a half later, she discovered that her windscreen and both wing mirrors had been wrecked.

In a social media post, Kelley said she couldn’t believe someone would commit such a mindless act and for no reason.

She said: “So last night I parked my car outside the Pure Gym in the Granton area, like I do every night. Only last night someone decided that whilst I was in the gym that they’d vandalise my car by smashing in my wind screen and both my wing mirrors.

“I honestly have no words?? I can’t understand what on earth would possess someone to do this to someone else’s property, let alone why they’d do it to my car in particular.

“I’ve put in a police report and they are going to check CCTV, but there is obviously a good possibility whoever done this will get away with ruining my car and my week. And for what? Really disturbs me that people take pleasure in this kind of stuff.”

Speaking to the Evening News, art gallery manager Kelley said she had parked on a busy street, with people passing by to get to the nearby Morrison’s supermarket and the gym.

“Unfortunately there is not an actual designated carpark for Pure Gym waterfront only a small bay,” said Kelley, “which was full - so it was on street parking just maybe a minutes walk from the front door of the gym.

“I am turning 27 next week - what an early birthday present.

“I have been using that gym since October of last year and never had an issue.”

Kelley revealed that she has been left out of pocket as a result of the vandalism.

She added: “Unfortunately My excess doesn’t cover it so I’ll have to pay a few hundred towards the costs.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

