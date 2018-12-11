Woman six times over drink-drive limit at Cramond is fined and banned

A woman has been convicted of drink driving following a report of a car being driven erratically in the Cramond area of the city.

The 51-year-old woman pled guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday and was fined £700 and disqualified for 20 months.

The incident happened around 9am on Monday on the A90 in the Cramond area.

Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “Whilst I am pleased that police officers were able to intervene in this incident and bring the matter to an early and satisfactory conclusion without injury to anyone, I wish to take the opportunity to remind people of the dangers of drink driving.

“In this incident, the breath test showed a reading of over six times the legal limit and it is fortunate that no one was injured.

“Drinking and driving can kill and have a life changing impact. If you are found to be unfit while behind the wheel you will be charged, and if convicted you will lose your licence and you will have a criminal record.

“The festive party season is in full swing and I would urge anyone going out not to drink and drive and to be aware that you could still be over the limit the next morning.

“Anyone who sees a vehicle being driven erratically should contact Police Scotland on 101, or dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

