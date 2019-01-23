Woman subject to ‘racist abuse’ aboard train leaving Haymarket Station

A woman has been arrested in connection with a racial abuse incident involving another woman on a train between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park.

The incident happened at 6.25pm on Monday 14 January on the Edinburgh to Helensburgh Central service.

A woman is reported to have racially abused another woman as the train was at, or had just left Haymarket Station.

A woman, aged 48 from Fife, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

She has been released while officers carry out further investigation.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 487 of 14/01/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital