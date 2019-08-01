Woman to appear in court following serious assault in Cowgate

Have your say

A woman has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre following a police appeal.

The incident happened at The Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate on the evening of Saturday 16th March when a 32-year-old woman was assaulted.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack which required hospital treatment.

The popular Cowgate pub was busy on the evening of the assault with England having played Scotland at Twickenham in the last round of Six Nations fixtures.

Following a police appeal, a 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 13 August.

Police Scotland say officers are continuing to follow a further positive line of enquiry in relation to this investigation.