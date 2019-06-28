Woman who died after Bathgate car fire named

Have your say

A woman who died after being found inside a burning car in Bathgate has been named.

Police have confirmed that Ann Drummond, from Livingston, died in hospital on Thursday following the blaze near to Drumcross Farm on Tuesday.

Ann Drummond was from Livingston. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, the force said: "The 47-year-old was found alongside a 47-year-old man, having both sustained significant burn injuries near to Drumcross Farm on Tuesday 25th June.

"Ann sadly passed away in hospital on Thursday 27th June, while the man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"Her death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries into this matter are continuing."