Women viciously attack two other females in street

Two West Lothian women have admitted viciously attacking two other females in the street.

Lynn Sharp and Elizabeth Gibb pled guilty on indictment to separate charges of assault to injury.

Both attacks took place in Hopetoun Street and Hopetoun Lane in Bathgate town centre on 12 March, Livingston Sheriff Court was told.

Sentence was deferred on both accused for background reports and they were allowed to remain at liberty subject to bail conditions.

Sharp, 33, of Cricketfield Place, Armadale, pled guilty to a much reduced charge of assaulting one woman by punching her on the head to her injury.

The crown accepted her not guilty plea to allegations that she stubbed a cigarette out on the victim’s head, pushed her against a wall and threw her to the ground then repeatedly stamped on her head and kicked her on the face and body.

Gibb, 33, of Whitehill View, Blackburn, pled guilty to assaulting another woman by repeatedly punching and kicking her on the head and body to her injury whereby she fell to the ground.

The Crown also accepted the denials of both accused that they had acted together in assaulting the two victims.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch said: “The charge against Lynn Sharp is much less serious now but there are two convictions for assault.

“The charge against Elizabeth Gibb seems serious too so I think reports would be desirable.”

He called for criminal justice social work background reports on both women and adjourned the case until 5 April.