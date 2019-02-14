Workers detained in immigration raids on two Chinese takeaways in Edinburgh

RAIDS on two Chinese restaurants in the Capital last night led to three workers being detained for immigration breaches.

Officials swooped on Mister Lee’s in Kingsknowe Road, Longstone, at 5pm and Treasure Cottage, Saughton Mains, at 7.30pm yesterday.

A 47-year-old Chinese man at Mister Lee’s is suspected of entering the country illegally as is a 48-year-old at Treasure Cottage where a 21-year-old co-worker allegedly overstayed his visa.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: “All three have been detained while steps are taken to remove them from the country.”

Both businesses were slapped with fines of up to £20,000 per illegal worker unless they can prove right-to-work checks were carried out.

Treasure Cottage on Saughton Mains Gardens was also stormed by enforcement officers less than 18 months ago.

They found five Chinese men aged between 20 and 42 years old allegedly working illegally in October 2017.

Shortly after the raid, a blaze broke out in a storage shed adjacent to the restaurant which was used by the takeaway for storage.

Reports suggested a large group of youths seen in the area stole crates of juice from the store before torching cardboard boxes.

Roads were closed as fire crews smashed their way through the front of the restaurant to tackle the blaze.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital