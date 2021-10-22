Police commented that they received a report regarding a substantial theft of stone from Yester Castle, Yester Estate, Gifford.

The medieval castle has had to close its door as a result of the absence of the stone creating a ‘large area of damage’ in the wall that supports the vault of the underground room.

The theft has caused concerns around safety and the castle will be closed to the public ‘for the foreseeable future.’

Yester Castle is legally protected as a nationally important monument under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.

Offences under the Act include works without consent and damage, including adding to or removing from the monument. Breaches of the Act can carry penalties of up to six months imprisonment or fines of up to £50,000.

Police have launched an appeal to find the stone.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the theft and suspicious vehicles that may have been near the Castle and surrounding area since the end of the July 2021.

"If you have any information regarding this please call 101 quoting incident number 1181 of 12/10/2021.”

Yester Castle and the subterranean lower hall – known as Goblin Ha’ – belonged to the family of Gifford in the 12th – 14th centuries.

The site featured as a fort during Haddington’s occupation in the 16th century before being abandoned as a residence after the Reformation.

