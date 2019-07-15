Yob jailed after being found carrying knife in Bathgate

A West Lothian thug has been caged for having a lock-knife in public after being caught in a Police Scotland stop and search operation.

Plain clothes officers targeted Josh Fealey and his friends after being given information that there was a smell of cannabis around the group.

The Sheriff Court in Edinburgh (Photo: Jane Barlow)

Cops didn't find any drugs but, when they searched Fealy, 28, they found the weapon – a small locking craft knife – in his right hand trouser pocket.

Livingston Sheriff Court was told that although the blade was only 1cm long it was capable of being used to inflict serious injury.

Fealy, originally from Bathgate but currently a prisoner at HMP Addiewell, pled guilty on indictment to having the illegal lock knife in Livery Street, Bathgate, West Lothian, on 24 May this year.

Gerry Bann, defending, claimed Fealy had been using the knife earlier that day to trim a photograph to fit a frame.

He said: “In terms of the police speaking to my client there is no suggestion of threats of violence or anything like that.

“The police undertook what was in effect a stop and search because of the smell of cannabis from one or more of the people he was with.

“He tells me he’s used this knife in the past for cutting cannabis resin but earlier he had used it to trim photographs to put in a frame.

“He told the police he just forgot it was in his possession. In fact his reply to charge was: ‘I just brought this from the house’.”

Sentencing Fealy to 16 months in prison, Sheriff Douglas Kinloch, told him: “You were found in possession of a knife in a public place. That’s always very concerning.

“I don’t consider it any less serious that the blade was only 1cm long because it’s still possible to be used for horrible disfiguring injuries.

“Public concern about knives means a custodial sentence will always be an option."

He highlighted Fealy’s previous convictions including a prison sentence for a drink and drug-fuelled disturbance involving a knife and an earlier conviction for possession of a blade.

He added: “I’ll take into account that you say you had the knife initially for an innocent purpose and when it was found you weren’t in an inflammatory or violent situation.

“However, your last sentence of 12 months imprisonment hasn't deterred you from having a knife in public again.

“As well as your record of criminality I must take into account the seriousness of the offence.”

He backdated the prison sentence to 27 May when Fealy was remanded in custody.