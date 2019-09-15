Young girl taken to hospital after being by car in Musselbrugh

Have your say

A seven-year-old girl is in a stable condition after being hit by a car while she crossed the road in Musselbrugh.

STV reported that the girl was injured after she was hit by a car on Pinkie Road in the town.

The incident took place at around 6.30pm with the child taken to the Sick Kid's by ambulance.

Medical staff described her condition as stable, reported STV.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended a report of a young girl being struck by a car on Pinkie Road at around 6.30pm on Friday.

"She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hopsital for Sick Children."