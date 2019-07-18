Young woman sexually assaulted on Cowdenbeath-Edinburgh train

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted on a train between Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh at the weekend.

The incident happened between 12:40pm and 1:40pm on Saturday July 13th.

British Transport Police are appealing for information.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man is reported to have sat next to the woman when the train arrived at Dunfermline Town station.

He spoke to the woman then put his hand on her leg and touched her inappropriately.

After being challenged by the victim he left and exited the train at Haymarket station.

The man is described as Asian, aged in his late 30s, with a dark moustache and eyebrows. He was of medium build and was wearing neutral coloured clothing and a red cap.

The statement said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or knows the identity of the man.

"They would especially like to gain the witness account of a man who was sat across a table from the woman when the offence happened."

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 481 of 14/07/19.