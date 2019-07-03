Youth, 17, charged with stealing three motorbikes in Edinburgh

A TEEN has been charged after three motorbikes were stolen in the Capital

Two foreign-registered bikes were taken from outside a property in Marine Drive on June 8. One of these was recovered in Crewe Toll four days later.

The second, a silver Yamaha with registration number BL1738, remains outstanding.

A third motorcycle was then stolen from, and recovered in, Penywell Road yesterday (July 2).

Officers working on Operation Soteria arrested a 17-year-old male yesterday and he was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (July 3).

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell, who oversees the Vehicle Crime Team said: "We recognise the impact that motorcycle theft has, not only on victims, but on the wider community, as these vehicles are then often used to commit further crimes.

"As part of Operation Soteria we will continue to target those involved in such offences to bring them to justice."

Anyone with information relating to the theft or criminal use of motorcycles in Edinburgh can contact police via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.