‘Youth riot’ at Moredun as eyewitness claims police car hit boy

OFFICERS are in attendance this evening at an ongoing incident in Moredun, with one eyewitness claiming that a police vehicle had hit a young boy who had been rioting with around two dozen others.

Eight police vehicles and up to 20 officers arrived on the scene in Moredunvale Road close to the Moredun high rise flats around 6.30pm on Monday.

It is understood police responded to reports of a youths rioting.

Speaking to the Evening News, one eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, claimed that a gang of balaclava-clad youths around two dozen strong were out rioting - some armed with knives.

The eyewitness then claimed police had accidentally run over one of the rioters - a young boy - who was running at the time.

Another eyewitness said that police accompanied by a dog unit recovered what looked like a t-shirt.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

More to follow as we get it...

