Youths caught joyriding on Edinburgh’s Just Eat bikes in front of shocked families

TEARAWAY teens have been caught on camera joyriding on Just Eat bikes in front of shocked families.

The young yobs were seen trying to knock out the street cycles’ parking brakes in broad daylight on Hillside Crescent last Sunday.

Just Eat bikes in Edinburgh.

They are believed to have been spooked and scarpered after triggering the bikes alarms while one cycle suffered minor damage.

One passer-by said: “It is intimidating and upsetting to local residents to see this happening.

“They must have found a way of unlocking the brakes by lifting up the bikes and smashing them down on the road before riding off on them.

“I think the scheme is good and residents are using it but then you’ve got these people who are trying to trash it.”

The Evening News reported in December how yobs forced transport bosses to withdraw from a Capital park for a second time after their bikes were wrecked.

They were suspended from Victoria Park after being attacked by vandals and thieves.

Users of the scheme took to social media to vent their frustration and suggest alternate sites for the bikes nearby.

Bosses apologised for having to withdraw and welcomed any ideas on safer sites for the bikes.

Claire Miller, Green Party transport spokesperson, said of the latest incident: “It is deeply disappointing to hear that Just Eat bikes have been subject to mindless vandalism.

“The bikes are an asset to this city, and I hope that the criminals responsible can be caught and held responsible.”

An initial 200 branded Just Eat cycles were introduced from September 17 last year at sites across the city.

This increased to 1,000 bikes by the end of last year with more expected to follow this year.

Some questioned the tie in with a fast-food multinational for sending mixed messages on healthy lifestyles.

But bosses heralded the sponsorship deal for keeping rental levels down to £3-a-day for hourly shuttle rides across the Capital.

The Evening News also reported last December how a major refit saw all 200 bikes have their seat clamps replaced amid safety fears.

Riders reported seats suddenly collapsing downwards as they rode the bikes along Capital streets.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh Cycle Hire, which runs the Just Eat bikes scheme, said: “We are aware that any property can be vandalised, and that unfortunately our bikes have been targeted by vandals on this occasion.

“The alarms of two bikes were triggered and one bike needed minor maintenance.

“We have taken steps over the past few months to mitigate such antisocial behaviour, including making the bikes and hire points more secure, and working closely with Police Scotland to detect and prosecute offenders.”

