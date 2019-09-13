Youths charged over anti-social behaviour in Linlithgow

Several youths have been charged in connection with anti-social behaviour in Linlithgow at the weekend.

Police have called on parents to be aware where their children are going on Friday and Saturday nights amid reports of a rise in large groups of youths gathering in the town centre at weekends.

Police say they are concerned about a rise in large groups of youths causing disorder in Linlithgow town centre. Pic: Police Scotland/Google Maps

The force said members of the public have contacted them to raise concerns about a number of young people being under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement released today, police in West Lothian said: "Unfortunately there have also been incidents of anti-social behaviour and damage to property.

"The over consumption of alcohol is of particular concern and can lead a young person being vulnerable and exposed to danger.

"Several persons young persons were charged at the weekend due to their conduct and we would again appeal to parents to be intrusive as to the whereabouts of their children to ensure their safety."