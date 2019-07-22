Crowdfunding page set up for young climber who died after Salisbury Crags fall

A crowdfunding page has been set up to pay for the funeral of a young climber who died after falling from a rock face at Salisbury Crags.

The climber, named locally as Murray McKenzie, is thought to have fallen after equipment he was using failed to support his body weight.

Paramedics tried to save him but the man - who had been climbing with a friend - died at the scene.

A crowdfunding page has now been set up by friends to help Murray's family with the funeral costs, with more than £2,200 raised so far.

The page, set up by Chris Higgins, reads: "This fund is being raised to support Murray's family with the horrific cost of putting their boy to rest. Anyone who has been involved in organising funerals before will be aware of the ridiculous costs and the added strain it can have on an already very tough time for his loved ones.

"I know there is a lot of people who will want to help and I know there are so many people who want to be part of his send off.

"Please support with as much or as little as you can, there really isn't any guidance but I know we can smash the £800 target to help the family.

"Heaven gained an angel (some times he was more devil than angel but that's why we loved him so much) lets pull together and support this worth cause.

"Gone but never forgotten, RIP bro, together we are stronger."

Police were called to Radical Road, a footpath which surrounds Salisbury Crags, at 10pm on Sunday July 14th after the alarm was raised by Murray's friend.

Officers were joined by the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

At the time, police said the climber had likely fallen between 30ft and 50ft.

A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was also called out but it was stood down after arriving on scene.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue team leader, Dave Wright, said they were also tasked to the incident last night.

A team of eight volunteers in three vehicles - one each from Peebles, Melrose and Galashiels - were deployed but were stood down after about 20 minutes.