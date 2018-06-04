Crowds flock to races for Musselburgh Ladies’ Day

Thousands of spectators donned their finest attire to attend Ladies’ Day at Musselburgh at the weekend.

Women arrived for the Stobo Castle Ladies’ Day on Saturday dressed to impress in glamorous summer dresses and statement hats.

The rain did not dampen the spirits in East Lothian with the sell-out crowd staying upbeat and sheltering under brollies and shawls.

Guests enjoyed the party atmosphere as they sipped glasses of champagne and enjoyed the festivities. Among the celebrity guests on Saturday was former Pussycat Doll and TV personality Ashley Roberts. Model Nicola Mimnagh co-judged the Queen of Style award for the best dressed female racegoer.

The accolade went to Mari Reid who won £3,000 and the use of a stylish Toyota GT866 sports car for a week.

It was a double celebration for Mari who was at the meeting to celebrate her mum’s 60th birthday.

The two runners-up also earned the use of a luxury motor as well as a Stobo Castle spa day and luxury hair treatment by hairdresser Charlie Miller.

A King of Style award was also handed out to the best dressed man at Ladies’ Day, with the winner picking up a £1000 voucher for Slaters Menswear and the runner-up a £500 voucher.

More than £105,000 in prize money was on offer over the seven flat races, which included the £40,000 listed race – the Stobo Castle Ladies’ Day Gold Cup - that was won by Pepita at odds of 20/1.