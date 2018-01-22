Cruel vandals taunt dad over death of his son

An army veteran has been taunted by “sick” vandals who mocked the death of his son by spray painting a black cross and “RIP” on his bedroom window.

Grieving father William Walker has been the target of cruel vandalism, which has also seen his back garden wrecked.

William Walker next to the bedroom window which has been vandalised. Pic Lisa Ferguson

The 62-year-old has been made to feel vulnerable in his South Queensferry home after the jibes about his son Gary, who died in an accident in 2005 aged just 21.

William said: “It feels like someone has kicked me in the gut. It is sick. Who would want to do something like this? It just brings it all back, it’s horrible.

“Gary was my first born son and I miss him everyday. He is in the local cemetery and I haven’t been to see him in 10 years.

“I have never had anything like this before so it is really hard.”

Gary Walker, who died in an accident in 2005.

William, who lives alone, was in the army for 40 years where he served in the Royal Engineers regiment.

He completed two tours of Northern Ireland during the Troubles in the 1970s and has been stationed around the world including Kenya.

He said: “On the Friday, solar lights had been kicked out, mud was everywhere and rocks had been thrown at the windows. A smashed bottle was also left.

“I called the police and my friends helped me clean up the garden.

“A few days later my other son saw the new graffiti on the window. I’m not sure if it had anything to do with me calling the police.

“I have contacted the city council to get it removed but it is still there. The situation has made me feel really depressed”

Despite the terrible ordeal, William is determined to remain in the property he has lived in for the past 31 years.

He added: “I’m 62 years old and I’ve spent half my life living in this house. No one is driving me out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of vandalism to a property in South Queensferry.

“The incident happened between 10am on January 8 and 9.30am on January 9 in the Morrison Gardens area.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0714 of January 9.”