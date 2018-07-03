Curler Bruce caps year with a degree

HE has swept his way into the hearts of curling fans the world over.

After a phenomenal year, top international curler Bruce Mouat has revealed his talents go far beyond the rink, after he graduated with a First Class honours degree.

The 23-year-old has racked up a string of successes in a glittering career on the ice.

He made curling history last year when he and his team became the first Scottish men’s team to win a Grand Slam event in Canada at The Boost National in Ontario.

Bruce, from the Slateford area of Edinburgh, has scooped the titles of World Junior Curling Champion (2016), World University Champion (2017) and Scottish Champion (2018), and this year he was a bronze medallist at the World Championship in Las Vegas. He is also the youngest skip to win a Grand Slam of Curling event.

With such a successful junior sporting career under his belt, it took serious graft to make sure the pursuit of medals didn’t come at the expense of his studies.

Bruce said: “It has not been an easy year trying to write my dissertation as well as competing at the highest level in curling. I was fortunate enough to have a great support team helping me with my sporting career as well as understanding lecturers who knew I wouldn’t always be able to attend their classes due to a heavy travel schedule.”

The young curler spent five weeks in North America in the spring, competing in the World Championship and Grand Slam events while up against a dissertation deadline, exams and final assignment hand-ins.

He said: “The commitment it took to complete my degree as well as my curling season was pretty tough. It took a lot of long nights in the library and some stressful moments doing work on flights to curling competitions, but I am very proud to have managed it.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Sport Scotland’s performance lifestyle coaches and the university. I was granted extensions allowing me to graduate with my peers and to hand in something I could be proud of instead of having to rush it. I am really excited to graduate and to move forward with my sporting career.”

David Jarman, programme leader for BA (Hons) International Festival & Event Management, said: “Bruce’s sporting and academic achievements are a worthy reflection of his hard work and dedication throughout his time at Edinburgh Napier.

“We have seen him bring his competition experiences into the research, taught and industry-focused elements of his degree, to excellent effect.”

The young skip’s team also picked up Team of the Year at the Scottish Curling Awards in June.

Bruce said: “Now I can set my sights on the Olympics in four years time.”