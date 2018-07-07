Curtain lifts on Edinburgh Armistice anniversary concert

Of the 700,000 Scots who enlisted to fight in the First World War, more than 100,000 were never to return home.

Now a Concert of Remembrance will be held in the Capital to mark the centenary of the end of the devastating war that claimed so many Scottish sons.

Bands of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland and Royal Air Force Central Scotland Pipes and Drums will feature in a stirring night of music reflecting on the four years and three months of conflict that took such a toll.

Lord Provost Frank Ross was joined by members of the military bands yesterday, as well as CEO of Legion Scotland Kevin Gray MM, to launch the event that will take place at the Council’s Assembly Rooms on Friday, November 9.

Narrated by Scottish Monarch of the Glen actress Rose McBain and starring singer and TV presenter Isla St Clair, whose uncle was a First World War Commando, the one-off show will also feature Legion Scotland singing sweetheart Amy Hawthorn, Scottish piper Erin Ritchie, the soulful voice of Ibiyemi Osinaike and singer songwriters Alan Brydon and Stuart McLean.

Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “This summer marks the centenary of the start of the Hundred Days Offensive and the final stages of the First World War, providing an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the toll the war took on the nation and the bravery of those who fought for us.

“In Edinburgh, we have been marking the anniversary year with several public commemorations, including the design of this summer’s Floral Clock which blooms red for remembrance in Princes Street Gardens.

“Our Concert of Remembrance will be held to mark the end of the war. It will show our city’s collective thanks to those who put their lives on the line and commemorate the centenary of Armistice. I hope the unique line-up rings it loud and clear that in Edinburgh, we will never forget.”

The Scottish National War Memorial, which commemorates Scottish soldiers, and those serving with Scottish regiments, who died in the two world wars and more recent conflicts, is in Edinburgh Castle and nearly every village, city and town in Scotland has some form of memorial displaying the names of their war dead.

Legion Scotland Chief Executive, Kevin Gray, said: “100 years ago the First World War ended, and a new world began. The example and experience of those who lived through it shaped the world we live in today.

“In 2018 The Royal British Legion Scotland is leading the nation in saying ‘Thank You’ to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world. The Concert of Remembrance is a key part of these important commemorations and we are extremely grateful to the Lord Provost and the City of Edinburgh for hosting this event.”

A limited number of early bird discount tickets are available now priced at £10 (full price £15). These can be purchased from the Usher Hall box office at www.usherhall.co.uk or by calling 0131 228 1155.

