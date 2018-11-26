Cyclist injured in Old Town collision with a car

Have your say

HORRIFIED shoppers watched as a cyclist and a car collided on a busy city centre street this afternoon.

The cyclist is understood to have been injured in the crash on the corner of Chambers Street and South Bridge.

Police cordoned off Chambers Street

Paramedics and police were called at 3.50pm and Chambers Street was cordoned off.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist.”

It is not currently known how serious the cyclist’s injuries are.

