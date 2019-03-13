Cyclist ‘struck by a lorry’ on main Portobello road

Have your say

A cyclist has been involved in a collision with a lorry on Sir Harry Lauder Road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene - at the junction with Portobello Road - at 10.05am.

The accident occurred at the junction of Sir Harry Lauder Road and Portobello Road. Picture: Contributed

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to Sir Harry Lauder Road following a report that a cyclist had been struck by a lorry.

“Officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service remain in attendance.

Sir Harry Lauder Road is closed between the junctions with Portobello High Street and Fishwives Causeway.

Portobello High Street is closed between Portobello Road and Bath Street. A diversion is in place eastbound on Seafield Road.

Sir Harry Lauder Road. Picture: TSPL

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, where possible, and are thanked for their patience at this time.”

Bus diversions are in place and there are long delays on all approaches to the junction.

Affected Lothian Buses services are 21, 26, 45 and 124.

More updates to follow.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.