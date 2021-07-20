A dramatic rescue mission ensued after emergency services were alerted to the man who had fallen into the River Esk at Eskbank Woods, Dalkeith at about 3.50am on Tuesday morning.

The fire service sent a rope rescue team to the scene and managed to pull the man to safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A witness at the scene said: “As I passed on way to work at 4.30am there were five fire engines, four ambulances and two RIB boat rescue teams.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.48am on Tuesday, July 20 to reports of a person in difficulty at Eskbank Woods, Dalkeith.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a number of special resources, including rope rescue teams, to assist with the rescue of a man who had fallen down an embankment.

The River Esk, which a man fell into on Tuesday morning.

“The casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left after making the area safe.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.