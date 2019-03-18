Dalkeith woman, 80, killed after being hit by jeep in home town

An 80-year-old woman has been killed after being hit by a jeep as she crossed the road in Dalkeith.

Margaret McKenzie died after being struck by the light-coloured Suzuki Jimny vehicle at the junction of Mayfield Road and Easthouses Road.

The scene of the crash. Pic: Google Map/Police Scotland

The tragic incident happened at about 1:40pm on Friday, March 15th.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the vehicle stopped to assist but the woman, who was from Dalkeith, died at the scene.

The road was closed for approximately three and a half hours for collision investigation to be conducted.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle, from Dalkeith’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ms McKenzie’s family and friends and officers will continue to support them at this time.

“A number of members of the public stopped to help emergency services at the scene and we are grateful to them for their assistance.

“We are eager to hear from any driver or pedestrian who may have been on Easthouses or Mayfield Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our inquiries.

“Anyone who may have been recording by dash-cam and who could have footage of the incident is asked to provide this to officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1970 of 15 March, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.