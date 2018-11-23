Dalry sugar mix killer found with homemade weapons in his cell

A killer was caught with homemade weapons in his prison cell just months into his life sentence.

Rene Howieson is serving a minimum of 14 years and two months for murdering Colin Skilbeck at the victim’s Dalry home.

Howieson, 37, admitted stabbing Mr Skilbeck repeatedly and throwing boiling water mixed with sugar in his face.

The attack happened in Gibson Terrace in March last year.

Howieson’s wife, Kathleen Downey, 35, admitted culpable homicide and was jailed for five years and three months.

Glasgow High Court heard in January that the couple were neighours of the victim.

Howieson appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Friday) and admitted possession of two bladed items at HMP Shotts on July 19.

Paula Russell, prosecuting, said guards found a prison fork with the middle prong missing during a search of Howieson’s cell. A toothbrush with a sharpened end was also recovered.

The weapons were hidden in a box under his bed.

Defence agent Kevin Connor said Howieson had found it “very difficult” to adjust to his life sentence.

Mr Connor told the court: “He felt under constant threat. He suffers from mental health difficulties and has been prescribed anti-psychotic drugs and anti-depressants while in prison.

“At the time of this offence he was also taking illicit drugs, but he has been clean for the last four weeks.

“He is now trying to settle down in prison, put his head down and do his time.

“This serious further offending is something the parole board must take into account when deliberating when he should be released.”

Sheriff Vincent Smith jailed Howieson for eight months with immediate effect.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital