Dash-cam footage plea after fatal Broxburn lorry crash

Police are appealing for drivers with dashcams to come forward with footage of a collision in which a woman was killed after being hit by a lorry.

Shgufta Iqbal, 56, died after she and another female pedestrian, 72, were involved in the collision in Broxburn’s East Mains Street on Friday, April 5th.

The scene of the collision on Friday.

Members of the emergency services tried to save Shgufta but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other woman was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment to an injury to her arm and then later released.

Police inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood, from Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing, said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends and Shgufta Iqbal at this time and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what happened during this collision.

“Members of the public who were on East Mains Street, Broxburn at the time and saw the incident take place, or motorists who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage are urged to contact police immediately, if they have not already done so.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information relevant to this ongoing inquiry should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Livingston via 101 and quote incident number 1199 of the 5th April.

