Date set for scrapping railway station toilet charges

Have your say

Edinburgh Waverley will join a number of the UK’s busiest railway stations to scrap its toilet charges, Network Rail has said.

Toilet charges will be scrapped at some of Britain’s busiest railway stations from April 1.

Network Rail said it wants to make its stations “more friendly, accessible and open” as it announced the date.

READ MORE: Passengers fork out £750k on Waverley toilet trips

The public sector company manages 20 stations, such as Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Bristol Temple Meads and 11 in London.

It has already made toilets free to use at many of its stations, which previously charged up to 50p per person.

Charges were scrapped at Leeds, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street on Monday.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “As part of drive to make our stations more friendly, accessible and open to the people who use them every day, we are making the toilets free from April.

“This is part of a series of improvements we’ve been making, including the introduction of water fountains, more help points, massive investments into station facilities and improvements for disabled station users.”