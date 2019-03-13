Daughter pays tribute to ‘loving’ Edinburgh father killed after being hit by car in Wester Hailes

The daughter of a “loving and caring” father who was killed after being hit by a car in Wester Hailes has paid tribute to her father on the day before his funeral.

Paul Forsyth was struck by a black Ford Focus on Murrayburn Road, near to the junction with Hailesland Road, in late February.

Paul Forsyth

Paramedics tried desperately to save the 42-year-old pedestrian but he died at the scene.

His daughter, Amy Forsyth, said the tragedy took place less than a year after her father’s younger sister, Heather Forsyth, died after taking a seizure due to a brain infection on March 11 , 2018.

Speaking to the Evening News, Amy said: “It’s been a really hard year for the family.

“My dad really was a family man. He was a loving and caring and gentle person. He loved being involved with the family and spending time with his children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.”

Amy, 24, said she was parked up in a car after picking her daughter up from nursery when she received a call from her nanna, Janis, telling her about the collision which happened at about 3:50pm on February 20th.

Her nanna told her the paramedics were at the scene, so she drove off to pick up her younger brother, Ian Forsyth, before heading to the hospital.

But her grandmother called back shortly afterwards to tell her the devastating news.

She said the death certificate states that Mr Forsyth, who lived in Wester Hailes, died from a head injury.

Amy, who lives in Granton, said police are still waiting to do a reconstruction of the crash to gather all of the information they need to establish what happened.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that no one has been charged in connection with the collision.

Mr Forsyth’s funeral will take place at Warriston Crematorium on Thursday, March 14th at 3pm. Amy has also stressed that anyone is welcome to attend.

She added: “My dad was my best friend. He and Ian sometimes clashed because they were so alike, but I had him wrapped around my little finger. It’s been quite hard for me and the family.”

Mr Forsyth, who worked as a handyman, also leaves behind three brothers - Sean, William and Alec Forsyth.

He also spent 25 years together with Amy’s mother, Audrey Kerr, with the couple only splitting up recently.

Amy’s father was staying at one of his brother’s houses at the time of the tragedy and visited his children and grandchildren regularly, often coming down to watch movies.

He was also a big music lover and was a massive fan of Liam Gallagher and Oasis.

Following Mr Forsyth’s death, Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Paul’s family.”

