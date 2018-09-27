David Beckham due to face trial over speeding charge

David Beckham is due to face trial for speeding in his Bentley - but claims he was notified of the offence too late to be legally prosecuted.

The former England captain, of Holland Park, west London, is accused of driving at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in Paddington shortly after 5.30pm on January 23.

Beckham, 43, is not due to attend the trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

His lawyer Nick Freeman - dubbed “Mr Loophole” - told a previous hearing there was “no issue” with the speed alleged.

But he said the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window, and was therefore “defective”.

A not-guilty plea to a charge of exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order was entered on August 17.

Beckham made his name at Manchester United in the 1990s before going on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and also earned 115 caps for the national side.

He retired from playing in 2013.

He and his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria have built up a multi-million pound empire through Victoria’s eponymous fashion house, clothing lines with retailers and product endorsements.