Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12.20 on Friday and the building has been evacuated.

No casualties have been reported and the fire is in the roof area of the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.21pm on Friday, August 27 to reports of a fire at a building on Corbiehill Road, Edinburgh.

Picture credit: Kevin Wilson

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and one height vehicle to the property which has been evacuated.

“Crews are still in attendance.”

Police Scotland said officers are currently assisting with traffic at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

