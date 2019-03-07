Death of man found in Edinburgh street treated as ‘unexplained’

POLICE are treating the death of a man in Saughton after a body was discovered in a residential street early on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Ford’s Road, off Gorgie Road, at around 4am where the man was found dead having suffered serious injuries.

A Peugeot vehicle was found abandoned nearby, but police are now appealing for witnesses to help further their inquiries.

An investigation has now been launched by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

The man has not yet been named.

Officers remain at the scene and those living in the Stenhouse and Stevenson Drive areas should expect to see a higher number of officers in the area over the coming days in order to provide community reassurance.

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the areas of Fords Road, Stenhouse Avenue, Stevenson Drive and the wider Stenhouse area in the early hours of Thursday, March 7.

Detective Inspector Stuart Alexander of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Unit said: “This death is very much unexplained and we are still in the early stages of our investigation.

“We are eager to establish the full circumstances leading to the discovery of the man’s body and are investigating a number of lines of inquiry, including the potential that a Peugeot vehicle has been involved in this incident.

“I would ask anyone who either lives or was driving in the areas of Fords Road, Stenhouse Avenue and Stevenson Drive, along with surrounding streets, in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, and saw any vehicles driving erratically or at speed or any other suspicious behaviour, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.

“I would also ask anyone who has any private CCTV or dashcam footage in these areas that can assist with our investigation to come forward immediately and allow our officers to view it.”