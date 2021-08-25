Taliban labelled ‘gang of murderers and religious fanatics’ by East Lothian Councillor

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Conservative Councillor Lachlan Bruce, opposition leader, spoke of his dismay at the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan as thousands try to flee the new regime.

He told fellow councillors: “Sadly Afghanistan has been abandoned to a group of murderers and religious fanatics.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blasted the Taliban: Councillor Lachlan Bruce

East Lothian Provost John McMillan began the first full meeting of the council following summer recess, with a statement on the situation.

He said: “I want to acknowledge the significant public concern regarding the humanitarian crisis unfolding before us in Afghanistan.

“This council must and will play its part in agreements being developed through Scottish and UK Government and Cosla and officers will actively engage in identifying housing we can provide.”

Violent: The Taliban

Depute council leader Norman Hampshire told the virtual meeting that the people of East Lothian would rise to the challenge to help those fleeing the Taliban.

He said: “East Lothian communities have welcomed many refugees before and I am sure will do so again to give these families what they need to settle.”

And SNP group leader, Councillor Stuart Currie described images from the country as harrowing.

He said: “Watching the scenes unfold at Kabul airport, parents handing their children over razor wire never knowing if they will see them again demonstrates the human crisis being faced.

“We have a history in East Lothian of stepping up and will find the resources to help people in Afghanistan as much as we can.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.