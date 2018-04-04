Delays expected tonight as police extend travel warning amid snow

Delays and road disruptions are expected across Scotland this evening due to severe weather.

A yellow snow warning covering parts of central and northern Scotland is in place until 6pm and then a yellow rain and snow warning covering the central and southern Scotland until midnight tonight.

Outbreaks of snow, sleet and rain are also forecast across Highland, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Argyll.

Police Scotland have been called out to a three-vehicle collision on the A702 near Penicuik.

They issued a warning around the multi-car crash, tweeting: “Whilst dealing with this incident, another three vehicles lost control and ended up on the embankment.

Delays are expected across Scotland's route network tonight. Picture: Traffic Scotland.

“Driving conditions are hazardous, please adapt your driving accordingly. Please be safe out there.”

Traffic Scotland reported several of the nation’s busiest roads have suffered due to the treacherous conditions. The M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow is currently suffering from long tailbacks. Current roads affected are:

* M74 J1 (Kingston E) - J1a (Polmadie Road) - Queues heading northbound

* M74 J1 Seaward St - Slip On - Queues heading northbound

Police Scotland tweeted this warning following a three-car crash near Penicuik

* M8 J19 Clydeside Expressway - Queues heading eastbound

* M8 J19 - J19(E) Kingston Bridge - Queues heading eastbound

* M8 J17(E) - J16 Craighall - Queue heading westbound

* M8 J24 W - E Helen St turnoff - Queues heading eastbound

* A9 Dalmagarry - Slochd Summit - Breakdown in a northbound direction

* M80 J7 (Haggs) - J8 (Bankhead M876) - Queues heading southbound

* A720 Straiton Jct - Lasswade Jct - Queues heading southbound

In Edinburgh, Lothian Buses warned of disruptions across their network due to weather conditions.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, deputy head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: “We are expecting snowy conditions over the next couple of days, especially on the higher level routes.

“I would urge drivers to plan accordingly, check the conditions ahead and make sure they are prepared for all eventualities.

“Many people will be returning to work after the Easter break and conditions may be challenging on some routes not only due to snow but also surface water and spray as the snow melts.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the roads and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

“I want to ask drivers not to become complacent and the key is to be fully prepared, drive safely and to the conditions.”

Visit Traffic Scotland for the latest updates.