Delays of 60-minutes on Edinburgh City Bypass after rush hour accidents

Motorists travelling on the City Bypass have been told to expect heavy delays due to two accidents in the space of an hour.



The first collision occurred on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass heading westbound prior to Calder Junction at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Due to a second accident at around 6pm, delays have also been reported on the City Bypass heading eastbound between the Lasswade and Gilmerton junctions.

Motorists travelling westbound on the A720 have been advised to expect delays of around one hour.

Traffic Scotland confirmed at 6.34pm that restrictions at the Calder Junction have been cleared.

Poor weather conditions have also contributed to traffic disruption on the bypass, with queues stretching back to Sheriffhall.

Speaking to the Evening News, one commuter said tailbacks westbound were stretching back for 2-3 miles.