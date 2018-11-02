Delays ‘to be expected’ as engineers fix signalling fault at Edinburgh Waverley

Have your say

Rail users faced major delays this morning due to a fault with the signalling system between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

All services to and from Edinburgh Waverley were delayed due to the signalling fault.

Services from Helensburgh Central / Milngavie to Edinburgh will terminate and start back from Bathgate,

Engineers from Network Rail have been dispatched and are currently working to try and resolve the fault.

ScotRail wrote on social media: “We are dealing with a signalling issue at Edinburgh. Our staff are now on site.

Network Rail confirmed: “We have fixed the issue with the axle counters between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley. “

“Trains have started moving but delays and cancellations can be expected while congestion clears.”