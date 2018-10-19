Delta Airlines announce new Edinburgh-Boston flight.

Delta Airlines has announced it will double its flights from Edinburgh to North America next summer by adding a new service to Boston in summer 2019.

The airline say the new seasonal Boston route will compliment its exisiting daily service to New York JKF, with two flights every day during the peak summer months.

The new 163-seater flght to Boston Logan International Airport will begin operating from May 24, 2019.

“Boston is our fastest-growing international hub and a daily service from Edinburgh in addition to our New York-JFK route responds to increased demand for travel to the U.S. and provides greater choice when it comes to planning trips for business or pleasure,” said Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s Vice President – Trans-Atlantic.

“More American tourists visit Scotland than from any other country - over half a million in 2017 - and with more than 2,000 extra seats each week between the U.S. and Edinburgh, Delta will help increase visitor numbers, contributing to the local economy.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Gleneagles lands in Edinburgh | ‘Sheer destruction’ of Princes St Gardens | Traffic and travel

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: “Direct air links to the United States of America play an important role for Scotland’s economy, so I warmly welcome the announcement of this new service between Edinburgh and Boston.

“Not only will this give Scottish businesses a direct route into important North American markets, but it will also give inbound visitors even more options when it comes to getting a taste of the world class tourism experience on offer in Scotland. I wish Edinburgh Airport and Delta every success with this new service and look forward to it taking off next year.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport added: “North America has been one of our biggest growth markets and there has been exceptional demand for those services this summer, so to add Boston with Delta is fantastic news for the airport and passengers as we seek to satisfy that demand.

“More choice for passengers and growing Scotland’s connectivity to the world are key theme in our strategy for Scotland’s busiest airport, and Delta’s decision to grow its presence here will deliver that. It also strengthens our partnership with them and we look forward to working together to make the route a success.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital