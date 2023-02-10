Delta Edinburgh-New York flight diverted to Prestwick with engine problem

The Delta Air Lines flight 209 to New York JFK carrying 211 passengers and ten crew landed safely, the airline said.

It said fire engines deployed were not required and no emergency was declared on landing.

The aircraft landed normally and proceeded to park at a gate at the South Ayrshire airport’s passenger terminal.

Delta said its aircraft had landed normally at Prestwick. Picture: Delta Air Lines

A spokesperson said: “Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Prestwick Airport after a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines.

"We apologise to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations via Edinburgh.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it had mobilised four appliances at 11:23am to support those from the airport.