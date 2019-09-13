Demolition work begins on Fountainbridge tenement destroyed in suspected gas explosion

DEMOLITION crews have begun work to remove damaged parts of the Fountainbridge tenement block decimated by a fatal explosion.

One person is confirmed to have died as a fire caused by a suspected gas explosion tore through the building on Tuesday.

Work to remove damaged parts of the tenement block started on Thursday.

Crews were initially unable to access the tenement and retrieve the remains due to concerns over its structural integrity.

Police said they may have to rely on ‘forensic process’ to identify the victim, including the use of dental records.

Read More: Body left overnight in ‘gas blast’ Fountainbridge flat as building is ruled unsafe to enter

But new images captured on Thursday evening show demolition experts using cranes and other specialist tools to pull apart seriously affected parts of the roof structure.

Crews have been unable to access parts of the building due to fears over its structural integrity.

Fountainbridge is to remain closed between Ponton Street and Gardner’s Crescent until the building is confirmed safe, with nearby residents still unable to access their homes.

Read More: Edinburgh council confirm primary school to remain closed for remainder of week

Police say they are working with council staff to provide alternative accommodation.

Tollcross Primary School, adjacent to the affected block of flats, has been shut off until the end of the week over safety fears, however education chiefs have said an update on the status of the school and accompanying nursery is set to be issued on Friday.

Tollcross Community Centre also remains closed.